So official! Game of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie confirmed their engagement in the cutest way possible.

The future spouses sent in an excerpt for The Times to be placed in the paper's "Forthcoming Marriages" section.

"Mr. K.C. Harington and Miss R.E. Leslie," the post begins. "The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire."

Harington and Leslie, both 30, began dating in 2012 after meeting on the HBO hit. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Oliver Awards in London in April 2016.

Harington opened up about falling for the actress in an interview with Vogue Italia. “Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love. If you’re already attracted to someone and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love," he said in May 2016.

The pair played love interests on the series. "Ygritte is the only woman for Jon. Always," Harington exclusively told Us Weekly in July. "There will be no one else."

