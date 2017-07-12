Summering in Italy! George and Amal Clooney stepped out for a date night near Lake Como more than a month after the birth of their twins, Ella and Alexander, last month.

The couple looked happy and glowing as they dined with friends at the exclusive Italian restaurant Il Gatto Nero on Tuesday, July 11. They were spotted saying goodbye to their pals before hopping into an SUV. The humans rights attorney, 39, stunned in an off-the-shoulder printed maxi dress. The Money Monster actor, 56, sported scruff and opted for a dark polo shirt and jeans.

Last week, the family was seen arriving to Milan to spend time at their 22-room lakeside summer home, Villa Oleandra, on Monday, July 3. The couple were spotted carrying matching white bassinets off their private jet.

As Us Weekly previously confirmed, the British lawyer and Oscar winner welcomed a baby boy and girl in London last month. “This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine,” a rep for the actor told Us on June 6. “George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

George’s BFF and business partner Rande Gerber revealed that the actor is loving life as a dad. “He’s so happy with his life. It’s just life in general and having those kids is, you know, such an incredible feeling for him and Amal,” he told Entertainment Tonight in June. “The kids are the perfect mix of both George and Amal. They really are so cute.” (The friends just sold their tequila company, Casamigos, for $1 billion to Diageo beverage company.)



He added that Amal is an “amazing” mom to the twins. “She’s a natural. She looks beautiful,” Gerber, 55, continued. “I mean, they’re doing great."

