George Clooney has denied his former ER costar Vanessa Marquez's claim that he "helped blacklist" her for reporting on-set harassment.

"I had no idea Vanessa was blacklisted," the two-time Oscar winner, 56, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, October 13. "I take her at her word. I was not a writer or a producer or a director on that show. I had nothing to do with casting. I was an actor and only an actor. If she was told I was involved in any decision about her career then she was lied to. The fact that I couldn't affect her career is only surpassed by the fact that I wouldn't."

Clooney, of course, played Dr. Doug Ross on the NBC medial drama from 1994 to 1999. Marquez, 48, starred as Nurse Wendy Goldman on the first three seasons. The show won an astounding 23 Primetime Emmy Awards throughout its 15-season run from 1994 to 2009.

The actress, who later briefly appeared on the UPN sitcom Malcom & Eddie, alleged on Twitter earlier on Friday that "Clooney helped blacklist me when I spoke up abt harassment on ER."

B.S.Clooney helped blacklist me when I spoke up abt harassment on ER.'women who dont play the game lose career'I did https://t.co/ur466NCkII — Ghoul Please 👻 (@vanessathought) October 10, 2017

In follow-up tweets, Marquez accused actor Eriq La Salle and a crew member Terence Nightingall of being "p--sy grabbers," and claimed cast members Anthony Edwards, Noah Wyle and Julianna Marguiles had been racially insensitive on set. When a fan asked her to further elaborate on the alleged harassment, she wrote, "Sexual(p--sy grabbing)&racial.Mexican jokes EVERY day.Happened to all the women.They chose 2b victims. I fought! #Blacklisted."



Sexual(pussy grabbing)&racial.Mexican jokes EVERY day.Happened to all the women.They chose 2b victims. I fought! #Blacklisted — Ghoul Please 👻 (@vanessathought) October 13, 2017

The Mexican actress' accusations came after Clooney condemned Harvey Weinstein amid the producer's sexual misconduct scandal. In a statement to The Daily Beast on Monday, October 9, Clooney said, "It's indefensible. That's the only word you can start with."



