He won’t stand for it. George Clooney promised to take legal action against French magazine Voici for taking and publishing paparazzi photos of his newborn twins, Ella and Alexander, with wife Amal Clooney.

“Over the last week, photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home,” the actor said in a statement to Us Weekly. "Make no mistake: The photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The safety of our children demands it."

Andrew Goodman/Getty Images

The magazine’s cover featured photos of the Money Monster actor, 56, and the human rights attorney, 39, holding their children, which were taken on the couple’s private Lake Como estate in Italy.

The new parents have yet to release any photos of the twins, but did confirm they welcomed a baby boy and girl on Tuesday, June 6. “This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine,” a rep for the Oscar winner told Us in a statement. “George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

George’s dad, Nick Clooney, has also gushed about his grandchildren. “They are gorgeous. [My wife] Nina swears they have George’s nose,” he told WXIX. “Not both of them, one of them. The little boy looked like he had [George’s] nose. His little profile."

Us Weekly has a longstanding policy of not publishing paparazzi photos of celebrities’ children that were taken without the consent of their parents. All photos of children used by Us are shared by their parents on social media or were taken at events where stars choose to bring their children and pose for photos.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!