Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Stars … they’re just like us! George Clooney opened up about how his life has changed since welcoming twins Alexander and Ella last month with his wife, Amal Clooney.



"I just have to clean the barf off of my tux," the 56-year-old actor explained of his daddy duties to the Associated Press in an interview published on Tuesday, August 29. "It used to be my barf but now it's the twins' barf. So it all works out."



The Oscar-winning star also revealed he’s on double diaper duty. “Right now my job is changing diapers and walking them around a little bit," Clooney shared. "I really didn't think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins. Don't make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride."



Of course, the Suburbicon director gave props to the British human rights lawyer, 39, on how she’s handling motherhood. “She's like an Olympic athlete," he gushed. "She's doing so beautifully."



Still, Clooney admitted that his life has changed drastically since becoming a first time father. “Suddenly, you're responsible for other people, which is terrifying," he added.



The couple recently donated $1 million to combat hate groups through their Clooney Foundation after the Charlottesville, Virginia violence, when a counter protestor was killed by a white supremacist who ran his car into the crowd. President Donald Trump said “both sides” were to blame during an August 15 press conference.



“It becomes increasingly clear how in over his head and incapable this man is of being president of the United States," Clooney said. "The good news is that our other institutions — meaning press, finally, and judges and senators — have proven that the country works. There is a check and balance."

The Clooneys tied the knot in a star-studded Italian wedding in September 2014. They have been spending their summer vacationing in Lake Como, Italy, with the twins, as well as enjoying date nights together.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.