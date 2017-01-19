Former President George H W Bush and wife, Barbara Credit: Mark Cornelison/Lexington Herald-Leader/MCT via Getty Images

Former president George H.W. Bush and his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, are "both on the upswing" following their hospitalization, the Bush family spokesman, Jim McGrath, told CNN on Thursday, January 19.

As previously reported, the 41st commander in chief, 92, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital with pneumonia on Saturday. After he complained of shortness of breath, doctors performed a procedure to help clear his airway. He is currently in stable condition in ICU.

Barbara, 91, meanwhile, was admitted to the same facility on Wednesday for fatigue and coughing. She has been suffering from bronchitis and was treated with antibiotics. "It finally just got to the point this morning where she said she wanted to take it out of committee and have the experts check it out," McGrath explained.

McGrath said on Thursday that the couple — parents to 43rd president George W. Bush — had a good night's sleep and feel "a thousand percent better" now. However, it is still unknown when they will be discharged.

41 and Barbara—thinking about you both and sending wishes for a speedy recovery. Love, 42. — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) January 18, 2017

"They may not be out of the woods yet, but we can see the edge of the forest," McGrath said, via CNN.

The couple's family and friends have been sending their well-wishes all week — including President Barack Obama. "They have not only dedicated their lives to this country, they have been a constant source of friendship and support and good counsel for Michelle and me over the years," he said during his final press conference on Wednesday. "They are as fine a couple as we know. So we want to send our prayers and our love to them. Really good people."

Bill Clinton tweeted about the pair on the same day. "41 and Barbara — thinking about you both and sending wishes for a speedy recovery," he wrote. "Love, 42."

Last week, George Sr. explained to Donald Trump in a letter why he had to skip his inauguration Friday. "Barbara and I are so sorry we can’t be there for your inauguration on January 20th," he wrote. "My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it likely will put me six feet under. Same for Barbara, So I guess we’re stuck in Texas."

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



