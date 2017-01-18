Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston, Texas.

The 92-year-old’s chief of staff, Jean Becker, told CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV and the Houston Chronicle that Bush is in stable condition, but did not reveal the reason for his hospitalization.



“He’s fine and he’s doing really well,” she said.



Becker also revealed to the outlets that Bush is expected to return home in a couple of days.

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

He is being treated in Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center in Houston where he lives with his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush.



The 41st US president served from 1989 to 1993.

He was hospitalized in Portland, Maine in 2015 after he fell at his summer home and fractured a bone in his neck.



In late 2012 he was also admitted to hospital for a bronchitis-related cough. He was briefly released, but readmitted and spent almost two months at the hospital until he was released in mid January 2013.



