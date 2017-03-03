He’s getting a kick out of this! Former president George W. Bush laughed as Jimmy Kimmel subtly roasted President Donald Trump on his late-night show on Thursday, March 2, by making pointed comparisons between the two Republican politicians. Watch it all in the clip above!



The comedian, 49, first asked the 43rd POTUS, 70, if any impressions of him ever bothered him. “No, not at all,” he said, adding that “very funny” Steve Bridges did the best impersonation. It was a sharp contrast from Trump, 70, who constantly complains of Alec Baldwin’s “unwatchable” portrayal of him on Saturday Night Live.



Kimmel then wanted to know if Bush enjoyed the White House Correspondents' Dinners, which Trump is not attending this year. “Yeah!” he said. “I love humor, and the best humor is when you make fun of yourself.” Kimmel exclaimed, “Well, tell that to the president! He doesn’t think so.” Bush and Kimmel both chuckled at the jab.

Earlier this week, Trump explained why he’s skipping the annual media event. “I just thought in light of the fact of fake news and all of the other things we’re talking about now, I thought it would be inappropriate,” the ex-Apprentice host told Fox & Friends.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host went on to quiz the former Texas governor on whether he watched television during his two terms as president from 2001 to 2009. “Not really,” he said. “You got a lot to do. You’re busy.” Bush added that he did carve out free time, though. He scheduled one hour per day to exercise.

Finally, Kimmel asked if Bush pays attention to pop culture, and he replied with a definitive no. “Do you know who won the Academy Award for Best Picture?” Kimmel said. Bush laughed, “Pass the envelope, please.” Presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were given the wrong envelope and announced La La Land as the winner when really Moonlight had taken home the top honor.



While discussing the 2017 Oscars, Bush complimented this year's host on his opening, which included several anti-Trump jabs. Kimmel touched on the business mogul dissing Meryl Streep and thanked Trump for making the Oscars look less racist. “I’m going to pander. I thought your opening was damn good,” Bush said.

The pair also had a good laugh about Trump’s inauguration, which Bush attended in January. “Were you jealous of the size of the crowds at Trump’s inauguration?” Bush — who previously revealed that he did not vote for either Trump or his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the November presidential election — threw his head back and cracked up at the dig.

