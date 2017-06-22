Georgia May Jagger Celebrates Becoming Volcom's New Brand Ambassador in L.A.

— VOLCOM and their latest brand ambassador Georgia May Jagger celebrated the launch of the VOLCOM x GMJ Collection at START L.A.



— Aaron Paul danced on the treadmill at his Vitamin Water, Drink Outside the Lines campaign shoot in North Hollywood.



— Kate Upton attended STUDIO SVEDKA, celebrating SVEDKA Vodka’s bold new flavor, Blue Raspberry in L.A.



— Jaime King attended The Zoe Report’s Third Thursdays with French Connection in West Hollywood.



— Celebrity chef Katie Lee hosted Battle of the Breakfast Bowls where Hyatt Place’s brand revealed new breakfast and Greek yogurt parfait bowls during a cooking competition in NYC.

— Ashley Madekwe showed off her In The Pool Room float on Instagram.



—James Franco attended a sold-out screening of The Usual Suspects as part of Cinespia’s 16th summer season, presented by Amazon Studios in Hollywood.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Stoli Vodka

— Marcello "Cool" Antonio Valenzano, DJ Traphouse and Kent Jones attended the Stoli Crushed launch party at the Beach at Dream Downtown in NYC.



— Brit and Kara Elkin hosted an exclusive party for ALDO celebrating summer and the brand's Bold Botanicals collection in L.A.



— Ryan Phillippe attended the Red Bull Summer Edition Backyard Games and Pool Party celebrating the launch of the new Red Bull Summer Edition Grapefruit Twist in Beverly Hills.



— RuPaul celebrated Gállány Cosmetics partnership with Billy B to launch an Essentials Face & Eye Palette at The London in West Hollywood.



— Chelsea Handler celebrated the new season of her talk show on Netflix at Teddy & The Bully Bar in Washington, D.C.



— Tori Spelling celebrated Father's Day at Monarch Beach Resort with husband Dean McDermott and their five children.



— Ian Schrager and guests Camilla Belle and Ashley Olsen celebrated the premiere of PUBLIC, a new brand hotel concept celebrating luxury for all at 215 Chrystie Street in NYC.



— Jasmine Sanders wore Velina Jewelry’s body chain while in Miami.



— Christina Milian celebrated the US launch of boohooMAN and their recent collaboration with Tyga at The P in Hollywood.



— Mario Batali and Ina Garten caught up at the Ultimate Picnic Dinner, The Eat (Red) Food and Film Fest at Bryant Park in NYC.

— Anwar Hadid received a birthday kiss from girlfriend Nicola Peltz at his 18th birthday celebration at The h.wood Group's restaurant Delilah in L.A.



— Celine Dion rocked Dior sunglasses while walking outside the Royal Monceau Hotel in Paris.



— Laverne Cox wore a gorgeous peach ensemble while partnering with Lyft for their Round Up and Donate program for PRIDE in L.A.

— Whitney Port celebrated the impending arrival of her first child with a baby shower hosted by Amazon Baby Registry on the rooftop of the SIXTY Beverly Hills Hotel.

— Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson teamed with Blue Bunny to hand out free ice cream in NYC.



— Jennifer Lopez filmed scenes for Shades of Blue at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in Brooklyn.



— Kelly Bensimon and Orange is the New Black's Diane Guerrero came together to enjoy pizza and pasta at the grand relaunch of Vapiano NYC in Union Square.



— Sarah Jessica Parker ordered a martini at The Tuck Room in NYC.

— Jonathan Cheban explored the menu at City Perch Kitchen + Bar with his mom in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

— Patti LuPone attended the War Paint Cast and Crew Tony’s Celebration Party at Spyglass in the Archer Hotel in NYC.

— Ally Brooke and Normani Kordei celebrated Dinah Jane's birthday at Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT.

— Lana Del Rey celebrated her 32nd birthday with a dinner at TAO LA before heading to Avenue Los Angeles.

— Sevyn Streeter and Mila J attended the Rap-Up 3rd Annual Pre-BET Awards Dinner presented by Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilege at Palihouse West Hollywood.



— Shaquille O’Neal and Alonzo Mourning attended an exclusive Card Member for American Express at the PlayStation Theater in NYC.

