Gerard Butler was hospitalized “more than a week ago” following a motorcycle accident in Los Angeles, a source tells Us Weekly.



According to TMZ, the actor, 47, got cut off by a car causing him to crash. Butler was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries including cuts and bruises.



Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Earlier this month, the Geostorm star opened up about his attraction to adventurous activities during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. He revealed that after five weeks of heavy stunt work, he decided to inject himself with bee venom twice while filming the sci-fi film. After suffering a severe allergic reaction following the first injection, that he believed would work as an anti-inflammatory treatment, Butler decided to give himself another injection of the venom. “I decide a few days later, ‘maybe it wasn’t an allergic reaction, maybe I just took too much,” he recalled on October 12. “I take a shot and I have an even worse allergic reaction.”

Butler was also seriously injured during a 2011 surfing accident, in which a wave "just took me in, and I couldn't get up,” but said months later that he had no desire to quit the sport following the tarrying incident. "I was going to go back that day," he said on The Graham Norton Show at the time. "I was actually in the ambulance and wanted to go back, which was a little crazy, but it's pretty addictive."

He added to Norton: “It was maybe one of the few times that reports were not exaggerated. It was a pretty close call."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!