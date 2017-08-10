To my king. I love you. Happy birthday. #sexiestmanAlive A post shared by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on Aug 9, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

Leo season is full of love for Gina Rodriguez. Not only did she celebrate her own birthday recently, but on Wednesday, August 9, the Jane the Virgin star celebrated her boyfriend Joe LoCicero's 31st birthday with the sweetest messages on social media.

The actress, 33, took to Instagram and Twitter to post some photos of her “king” on his big day with the sweetest captions showing just how in love she is.

“To my king. I love you. Happy birthday. #sexiestmanAlive,” the actress wrote on Instagram. In the photo, she is smiling with her face buried in LoCicero's Muhammad Ali T-shirt, while she is wearing an off-the-shoulder flower dress.



On Twitter, Rodriguez shared a shot of him on top of an elephant from their trip to Thailand and wrote, “You are my absolute favorite person. I love you Joe. Happy birthday to my King.”

You are my absolute favorite person. I love you Joe. Happy birthday to my King. #mce #sexiestManAlive @Joe_LoCicero pic.twitter.com/jakD56pIgL — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) August 9, 2017

The couple’s birthdays are pretty close to one another since the Deepwater Horizon actress celebrated her 33rd birthday on July 30. That day she shared a photo of them together on Instagram saying, “A couple that is barefoot together stays together. I want all my birthdays with you. 😍 #birthdayBuddies #LeoBabies”

LoCicero and Rodriguez also celebrated Valentine’s Day together earlier this year and she confessed then how special their love was, writing, “I have known love but never have I known a love like this. You make my heart smile. #RealLove.”

In an interview with Bust magazine, Rodriguez opened up about meeting LoCicero at the gym in 2016, months after he acted on The CW series. “He came in through the door and I was like, ‘Good God!’ and I fell into his eyeballs. On the fourth day [that we saw each other at the gym], he asked me out, and I have been dating him ever since. Now I know what it means to date your best friend.”



Rodriguez gushed about her new love during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, saying, "I have a boyfriend who's awesome. He's the coolest guy I've ever met."

