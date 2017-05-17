She’s ready for his retirement! Gisele Bundchen revealed in a new interview that her NFL quarterback husband, Tom Brady, has suffered from multiple concussions in recent years and opened up about the couple’s strict, plant-based diet. Watch it above.



The supermodel, 36, discussed the New England Patriots star’s comment on SiriusXM NFL Radio in February that his wife would like him to retire as soon as possible. “As you know, it’s not the most, like, let’s say, un-aggressive sport, right?” she told CBS This Morning’s Charlie Rose on Wednesday, May 17. "Football, like, he had a concussion last year. He has concussions pretty much every [year]. We don’t talk about it, but he does have concussions. I don’t really think it’s a healthy thing for your body to go through, that kind of aggression all the time. That cannot be healthy for you. I’m planning on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we are 100 [years old], I hope.”



Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

Bundchen’s statement stirred up controversy in the sports world since the five-time Super Bowl winner, 39, has not been listed on the Patriots’ injury report for a concussion since 2003. The NFL is currently facing scrutiny over its concussion protocol and criticism for the possible link between football and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

Although Brady’s career makes her nervous, the Brazilian stunner will still be cheering for him. “He knows I will always support him,” she said. “And I want him to be happy.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel also discussed the pair’s headline-making diet, which restricts them from consuming white sugar, white flour, caffeine, dairy and nightshade vegetables such as tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms and eggplant. “In my situation, we have a plant-based diet, and we’ve been having it for 10 years,” she said. "Because we feel better, it is better for our health. Everything we put into our body has an effect on us, has an effect on our energy and how we feel.”

When Rose asked who started the strict eating plan, Bundchen replied, "It has come from me.” She gives the athlete all the credit for his persistence, though. "He has to thank his commitment and his dedication to it. Because he still has to wanna do it, right?” she continued. “In the beginning, he was like, it was a little, you know, different for him. But now he loves it, and he wouldn’t have it any other way because he feels better."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!