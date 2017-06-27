Gotham actor Daniel Logue took to social media on Tuesday, June 27, to ask for help in finding his son, Jade, who he says has gone missing.

“Missing - yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6'2" 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka,” he tweeted, along with a photo of his 16-year-old son.



Missing- yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6'2" 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka pic.twitter.com/6yXmePMJhZ — donal logue (@donallogue) June 27, 2017

Logue, who has appeared on Law & Order: SVU, Vikings and Sons of Anarchy, is also the dad of son Finn. He shares both sons with ex-wife Kasey Walker.

Us Weekly has reached out to the NYPD and Logue’s rep. According to the Huffington Post, the NYPD said they can’t confirm or deny a report has been filed on a potential missing person except to that person’s family.

Logue, 51, hasn't provided further information about his teen since his initial post.

Updates to come.

