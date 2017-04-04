Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the Apollo in the Hamptons 2016 party at The Creeks on August 20, 2016 in East Hampton, New York. Credit: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Could these two be any cuter? Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had the audience laughing as they joked about her "make out playlist" on The Voice on Monday, April 3.

The conversation began after Hunter Plake, a contestant on the No Doubt singer's team, sang Foreigner's 1984 power ballad "I Want to Know What Love Is" in his Knockout Round performance.

"You took a song that's actually on my make out playlist," Stefani, 47, said as she critiqued his performance.

That prompted an "Ewwww" from fellow judge Adam Levine, while Alicia Keys said, "That's cute, Gwen! Share me that."

RT if this is the only playlist you want to listen to. 👀💋 #VoiceKnockouts pic.twitter.com/aiTpSxAwo4 — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) April 4, 2017

Then Stefani's boyfriend and fellow judge Shelton, 40, chimed in with "I told you I knew that song," prompting more laughs and a shake of the head from the Maroon 5 singer.

And that wasn't the only cute moment of the night. The "Came Here to Forget" singer complained that Keys' big ponytail was getting in the way of him making meaningful eye contact with his lady love.

"Alicia, your ponytail is completely in Gwen's eye line," he pointed out. "It's all up in our business."

The Oklahoma native was wasn't in attendance at the ACM awards on Sunday, April 2, where his ex-wife Miranda Lambert won her eighth consecutive award for Female Vocalist of the Year as well Album of the Year for The Weight of These Wings, which she wrote following her July 2015 divorce from Shelton.

She alluded to their painful split during her acceptance speech, telling the crowd, "I just want to thank you for letting me use my heartbreak and sharing that with me."

Shelton and Stefani — who split with husband Gavin Rossdale around the same time as the country couple called it quits — went public with their romance in November 2015.

