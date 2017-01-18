She’s head over heels! Gwen Stefani gushed about her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, and his latest accomplishment on Tuesday, January 17.



The country crooner, 40, was celebrating his new song — which happens to be about the No Doubt frontwoman — hitting No. 1 on the country music radio charts. “Wow!!!” he tweeted. "'Guy With A Girl' is #1 at radio!!! Thank y'all!!!! Thank you country radio!! And thank you Warner Nashville!!!”

Stefani, 47, showed her support for her beau, writing, “How r u real?! #uramazing #luckytoknowu #everyonelovesBS #guywithagirl ##1.” She also changed her Twitter photo to a pic of Shelton covered in a strand of lights.

Shelton previously revealed that the track off his new album, If I’m Honest, is about his ladylove. “I just like being with her, but when she’s all dolled up and we go places, it’s always fun for me,” he told Entertainment Tonight last year. “If she was here right now, not one person here would be looking at anybody else but her. It’s just cool to know that’s who I came here with. That’s basically what [my song ‘A Guy With a Girl’] is about. They may come up and talk to me, but it’s only because I’m one person over from her. Pretty cool.”



The lyrics include the lines: “I’m just the guy with the girl everybody wants to know / Wishin’ you were there alone / Wonderin’ how I ever got your little hand in mine / Lookin’ over at ya like, ‘Ain't she beautiful?’”



The Voice costars’ relationship seems to be getting super serious. The duo spent Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve together with Stefani’s three sons, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2, who she shares with her ex Gavin Rossdale. Stefani and Shelton have also shared plenty of PDA pics on Snapchat and Instagram.



As previously reported, the couple, who first went public with their romance in November 2015, may be tying the knot soon. “They’re starting to finalize” wedding arrangements, a source told Us. “They’ve met with vendors.”

