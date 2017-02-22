Loving life! Gwen Stefani is head over heels for her boyfriend Blake Shelton, and during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday, February 21, she made sure everyone knew it.

The 47-year-old singer was asked about her romance with her fellow The Voice coach boyfriend, and after a second of deliberation she said: “It’s so unbelievable. I love Blake. He’s the most incredible guy. Everybody loves Blake and that’s the thing, there’s no way around it. He’s just a sparkly, happy, amazing person.”

Stefani is returning to singing show for it’s 12 season, and she’s determined not to let Shelton's team win this time.

Despite the fact he’s the most successful Voice coach, with five out of 11 wins, Stefani said: “He is in trouble this season. I’m about ready to get on him.”



The late night host asked whether competing on the show had ever caused a rift in their relationship, to which she quipped: ‘He’s been on the couch a few nights!”

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Although the couple have been dating since November 2015, Stefani admitted she wasn’t exactly a fan of the country star, 40, before they began working on the hit show in 2014.

“I didn’t even know Blake Shelton existed in the world,” she revealed. “I had no idea.”

But that’s not the case anymore!

“I’m the biggest Blake Shelton fan now,” she said. “I know all of his music.”

Check out her full interview with Seth Meyers above.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!