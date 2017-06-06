Gwyneth Paltrow: 'I Don't Know What the F--k We Talk About' on Goop

She's not alone! Gwyneth Paltrow admitted that she doesn't always understand the cutting-edge advice shared on her lifestyle website Goop.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, June 5, the Oscar winner, 44, was asked about "Earthing," one of the many peculiar practices promoted on Goop. "One of the things we like to do on Goop is find what the alternative world says about feeling good in the modern day world," she explained before admitting that she doesn't "actually know that much about Earthing."

"They say that we've lost touch with being barefoot in the Earth and there's some type of electromagnetic thing that we're missing, so it's good to take your shoes off and walk in the grass," Paltrow explained of the movement. She then laughed and confessed, "I don't know what the f--k we talk about."

Kimmel, who said he has had a Goop subscription since the company first launched 10 years ago, chuckled and asked the Avengers actress, "So sometimes there are things that you go, 'Oh, that seems a bit much?'" She responded, "Oh yeah, for sure! Yeah."

The late-night host then read another Goop tip to the audience. "Squatting while urinating strengthens the pelvic floor muscles, resulting in a flatter stomach and more satisfying life," he said before asking Paltrow if she's ever tried squatting. "I don't know. I've never read that before," she admitted.

Earlier in the interview, Paltrow revealed that she recently broke her foot. "I was rushing around my house and I was trying to pack my son [Moses] for a fifth grade retreat, and I collided with the sofa," she explained.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs on ABC weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET.

