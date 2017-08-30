Opening up. Gwyneth Paltrow spoke candidly about her struggle to maintain successful romantic relationships.

“Success to me is really relationships that function really well. Where there is a beautiful feedback loop between people. I mean, I think without relationships of quality, you are not a successful person,” Paltrow, 44, said during her guest appearance on the Girlboss Radio podcast on Wednesday, August 30. “So, if you don’t have a good relationship with your partner, your children, your best friends, then I think it’s very hard to claim success. And it’s also free and it also makes life feel full and rich and happy, like the quality of your relationships dictate so much of how your life feels. So for me, that’s the number one.”

The Iron Man actress then revealed that she’s made many mistakes in her love life. “I’ve f—ked up so many relationships. So many,” she admitted. “I’m actually a pretty good friend and a good sister and a daughter and a mother, but I am at my potentially most vulnerable and f—led up in the romantic slice of the pie. So it’s taken me a lot of work to get to the place where I have a good romantic relationship.”



The Country Strong star also poked fun at her short-lived relationship with Brad Pitt (The two began dating in 1994 after meeting on the set of Seven. Pitt popped the question two years later, but the former flames broke off their engagement in 1997). “I f—ked that up, Brad,” Paltrow joked during the interview.



Paltrow was married to rocker Chris Martin for 12 years before “consciously uncoupling” in December 2015. The former flames share two children, Apple, 12, and Moses, 10. The It’s All Good author is currently dating Brad Falchuk.

