Gwyneth Paltrow’s boyfriend, Brad Falchuk, isn’t shy about gushing over the Goop founder on social media.

The American Horror Story writer and producer shared an Instagram shot of Paltrow, 44, smiling while getting her hair styled on Wednesday, July 5. “#gettingready #beauty,” he captioned the pic.

It’s not the first time Falchuk, 46, has shown the Oscar-winning actress love in public. In another Instagram snap from May 7, he wrote: “One from my ‘My Girl Getting Ready’ series. #legsfordays.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in August 2014 that Paltrow and Falchuk were dating after they first met during her guest appearances on Glee. The relationship came months after she split from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin after 10 years of marriage. (Paltrow and Martin, 40, are parents of Apple, 13, and Moses, 11.)

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

In March, a source told Us that Falchuk is ready to put a ring on it. “They speak about marriage all the time and know it’ll happen,” the source told Us, adding they expect a proposal “soon.”



Luckily, her ex-husband is a fan of Falchuk. “Chris totally approves of Brad,” the source added. “He thinks he’s a good guy.”

