Nope, still not dating. Hailee Steinfeld clarified her relationship with Justin Bieber during an interview on SiriusXM’s Morning Mash Up on Wednesday, May 3.



The “Most Girls” singer — who was reported to be dating the Biebs after photos of them FaceTiming surfaced last month and they were seen together on Monday — confirmed that she’s not dating the “Love Yourself” singer.

Kevin Mazur/VF11/WireImage.com

“I don't know why people make such a big deal,” she said of the rumors. "We're friends. We've been friends for years."

As previously reported by Us Weekly, Steinfeld is, in fact, still dating her boyfriend Cameron Smoller. The Oscar nominee has been dating the 20-year-old since late last year. After going public with their romance in December, the duo have been sharing sweet snaps on social media ever since.

🌹🌹🌹 A post shared by Known As Camelton (@cameronsmoller) on Apr 30, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

On April 30, Smoller shared a gorgeous snap of Steinfeld in his car, captioning the sweet snap with three rose emojis. The songstress commented on the post with a heart emoji.

