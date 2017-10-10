Just six days after The New York Times detailed nearly 30 years of sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein, The New Yorker published its own exposé that includes accusations of sexual assault. Us Weekly rounds up the seven biggest revelations from journalist Ronan Farrow's 10-month investigation below.



1. Asia Argento



Asia Argento claimed the executive, 65, forcibly performed oral sex on her at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France in 1997. "I was not willing. I said, 'No, no, no,'" the Italian actress, 42, alleged to the magazine. As for why she waited to speak out, she explained, "I knew he has crushed a lot of people before. That's why this story — in my case, it's 20 years old, some of them are older — has never come out."

Argento released Scarlet Diva, a movie that she wrote and directed, in 2000. In the film, a heavyset producer corners her character, asks for a massage and tries to assault her before she manages to escape. After the movie was released, women told Argento that they recognized Weinstein's similar behavior from the scene in the movie.

2. Mira Sorvino

Mira Sorvino claimed Weinstein sexual harassed her and once masturbated in front of her. (She is one of four women who alleged to The New Yorker that Weinstein exposed himself or masturbated before them.) Their first encounter occurred in September 1995, when he allegedly massaged her shoulders and "then tried to get more physical" in a hotel in Toronto. She told him it was against her religion to date married men (he was wed to Eve Chilton at the time) and left the room.

A few weeks later, Weinstein allegedly showed up to the actress' apartment in New York City. She called a male friend to come over and pretend to be her boyfriend. "Harvey had managed to bypass my doorman," Sorvino, 50, alleged to The New Yorker, adding that the dejected producer left after seeing her male friend.

3. Rosanna Arquette

Rosanna Arquette claimed Weinstein grabbed her hand "and pulled it toward his penis, which was visible and erect" during an alleged encounter at the Beverly Hills Hotel in the early '90s. After she rejected him, he allegedly told her that she was making a big mistake and named another actress who he claimed had given in to his sexual advances in exchange for advancing her career. "I'll never be that girl," Arquette, 58, replied. She told The New Yorker that her career suffered in the years after she rejected the studio head.

4. Weinstein's Admission

The New Yorker's report included an audio recording obtained from a New York Police Department sting operation in 2015. In the tape, Weinstein admits to groping Filipina-Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez. He is heard describing the behavior as something he is "used to" and inviting Gutierrez, 24, into his hotel room as he takes a shower.

5. Emma de Caunes

Emma de Caunes claimed Weinstein exposed himself in front of her in a room at Hôtel Ritz in Paris in 2010. She alleged that he came out of the shower naked and with an erection and instructed her to lay on the bed. "It's like being in a Walt Disney movie," she recalled him allegedly saying. "I looked at him and I said — it took all my courage — but I said, 'I've always hated Walt Disney movies.'" The French actress, 41, has since heard similar stories from friends in the industry. "I know that everybody — I mean everybody — in Hollywood knows that it's happening," she told The New Yorker. "He's not even really hiding. ... But everyone's too scared to say anything."

6. "Honeypot" Claims

The exposé also alleged that the Oscar winner's assistants and other members of his team served as a "honeypot" to his victims, meaning he would dismiss them from meetings so he could be alone with the women. "It almost felt like the executive or assistant was made to be a honeypot to lure these women in, to make them feel safe," an unnamed female assistant told the publication. "Then he would dismiss the executive or the assistant, and then these women were along with him. And that did not feel like it was appropriate behavior or safe behavior."

7. Inappropriate Work Relations

Emily Nestor, a temporary front desk assistant at The Weinstein Company, filed a complaint to human resources in December 2014. According to The New Yorker, Weinstein allegedly referred to her as "the pretty girl," asked how old she was and asked for her phone number. She rejected his request to get drinks one night, but suggested getting coffee the next morning in hopes that he wouldn't accept the offer. He did, and they met at the Peninsula in Beverly Hills, where he allegedly bragged that "he'd never had to do anything like Bill Cosby." (Cosby has been the subject of sexual assault allegations for years.)

Multiple former employees told the magazine that the company's HR department was ineffective, with one female executive calling it a "place where you went to when you didn't want anything to get done ... because everything funnelled back to Harvey."

Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company earlier this week after The New York Times' report. In a statement to The New Yorker, his rep said "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

