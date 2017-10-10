Harvey Weinstein admitted to groping Filipina-Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez in an audio tape published by The New Yorker on Tuesday, October 10.

According to The New Yorker, the two met in March 2015 at a Miss Italy contest, where Weinstein, 65, was a producer and a then-22-year-old Gutierrez was a contestant. Soon after, Weinsten set up a business meeting with the model, during which she claims that the businessman asked her if her breasts were real, groped her and attempted to put his hand up her skirt. After she protested, Weinstein allegedly offered her tickets to Finding Neverland, a show he was producing, and said he would meet her there.

John Phillips/Getty Images

Gutierrez reported the incident to the N.Y.P.D. and the following day, investigators from the Special Victims Division outfitted her with wires as she went to meet Weinstein at the bar of the Tribeca Grand Hotel. In the audio clip published by The New Yorker, Weinstein repeatedly tries to convince Gutierrez to come back to his hotel room.

“I’m gonna take a shower,” Weinstein says when the model asks why they need to go to his room. “You sit there and have a drink.” When Gutierrez says she doesn’t drink, he demands, “Then have a glass of water.”

Gutierrez asks if she can stay at the bar and Weinsten tells her, “No, you must come here now … I’m not doing anything with you, I promise.”

“I know, I don’t want to. I’m sorry, I cannot,” Guttierez says. When Weinstein tells her she’s “embarrassing” him and demands she come to his room, she says, “Yesterday was kind of aggressive for me. I need to know a person to be touched.”



The two continue their exchange, with Weinstein repeatedly telling her not to embarrass him at the hotel and that she can leave after “one minute” if she wants to, and Gutierrez repeatedly replying that she doesn’t feel comfortable in the situation. “Why yesterday you touch my breast?” she asks, to which he replies, “Oh, please, I’m sorry. Just come on in. I’m used to that.”

Guttierez asks, “You’re used to that?” to which Weinstein replies, “Yes, come in … I won’t do it again. Come on, sit here.”

Eventually, Weinstein tells Gutierrez to never call him again and dismisses her from the hotel hallway.

As previously reported, the studio head was fired from his own company on Sunday, October 8, three days after The New York Times published a report detailing decades of sexual harassment allegations. Shortly after the report was published, Weinstein announced he would be taking a leave of absence and also planned to sue the NYT over the allegations.

"I came of age in the 60's and 70's, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then," the Oscar winner wrote in a lengthy statement on Thursday, October 5. "I have since learned it's not an excuse, in the office — or out of it. To anyone … Though I'm trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment."

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!