Heidi Montag Reveals Her Weight at 31 Weeks Pregnant

Heidi Montag excitedly showed off her growing baby bump on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 16, and revealed she now weighs 142 pounds.

The Hills alum, 30, who is 31 weeks pregnant, documented her doctor’s visit with husband Spencer Pratt on Wednesday and shared several videos of the duo each getting shots. Montag also posted a photo of the baby’s sonogram, writing: “My son!!!”



The pair, who wed in 2008, recently returned from a babymoon in Hawaii where they celebrated Pratt’s 34th birthday. While on the trip, Montag shared a photo to gush over her husband.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life!” she wrote on August 14. "You are the best husband and I know you will be the most amazing father! We are all so blessed to have you! Thank you for brightening up everyday of my life! I love you beyond words! ❤️”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in April that the couple is expecting their first child, with Pratt telling Us the hilarious story of how his wife broke the big news. "She was literally glowing. I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread,” Pratt recalled. “Heidi said, ‘I’m pregnant.,’ I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s way more exciting than banana bread!’”

In May, Montag told Us that she’s looking forward to watching her son develop his own interests. "I’m really excited for his personality and his little smile,” she said. "I’m excited to take him to Disneyland and to see if he’s into dinosaurs, Mickey Mouse or ballerinas — it can be anything. Maybe he’ll be the best dancer!"



