Hilary Duff’s adorable new puppy, Momo, won’t leave her side. The Younger actress shared a photo on Instagram on Monday, May 16, of her adopted dog sitting inside her pants around her ankles while she was trying to pee.

Can't even pee without this stalker finding me A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on May 16, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

“Can't even pee without this stalker finding me,” she captioned the adorable snap, in which Momo adoringly stares up at her.

The dog lover introduced her new family member via Instagram on Tuesday, May 2. While she settled on the cute name Momo, she initially asked followers on Instagram to help her decide on a moniker for the pup.

"Guys. My mom needs help. Should it be Momo? should it be Bean? Momo or Bean?" she wrote alongside a sweet snap of the little guy. "Hello! name me please! Woof (that's thanks in dog) and goodnight @loveleorescue #nameme."

The former Disney star has also rescued a black Labrador mix. Last year, her beloved dog Frenchie Beau passed away.

