Hilary Duff’s Los Angeles home was burglarized and jewelry was reportedly stolen earlier this week while the Younger star was on vacation.

tTMZ reports reports that someone broke into the former child star’s Beverly Hills home on Wednesday, July 19, making off with jewelry worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“This is a scary and upsetting situation for anyone to go through, but Hilary is thankful that her family, her staff, her home and her pets are all safe,” her rep told Us Weekly. “That said, she has a significant security team in place that will work with the authorities on this incident and handle security measures moving forward.”

❤️✈️ A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jul 15, 2017 at 5:39am PDT

The burglary happened while Duff, 29, has been out of the country. She is vacationing in Canada with her son, Luca, 5, and had been sharing photos and video of her trip on social media, which may have tipped off burglars that her home was unoccupied.

Duff is the latest star to be hit in a string of Hollywood burglaries this year. Kendall Jenner, Nicki Minaj and Alanis Morissette are among the celebs who have had their homes broken into and valuables taken in recent months.



In October last year, Jenner’s half-sister Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room, and thieves got away with millions of dollars worth of jewelry. Authorities later said that the Selfish author’s social media posts, which showed her wearing her expensive jewelry while attending Fashion Week events in the French capital, contributed to the robbery.

