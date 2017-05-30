Staying neutral. Kendall and Kylie Jenner “see both sides” of Kris and Caitlyn’s feud over claims in the former Olympian’s new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.



In the book, Caitlyn, 67, claims that her ex-wife Kris, 61, knew about her gender identity long before she transitioned in 2015. The drama recently played out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians when the momager slammed the allegations, saying, “Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an a--hole?”



The insider tells Us that Kendall, 21, and Kylie, 19, are on good terms with both of their parents. "Kylie and Kendall love their dad but understand why their larger family would feel the way they feel. They see both sides of it. They’re adults, they have their own homes, so they have their own separate relationships with Caitlyn,” the source says. "Kris wants her daughters to have a relationship with their father.”

Although the Jenner girls have stayed close to their father, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian seem to have cut off their former stepdad. "Caitlyn’s issue with Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney will not affect Caitlyn’s relationship with Kylie and Kendall: they will always have a relationship with their dad,” the source added.



Last month, the I Am Cait star revealed to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show that Khloé, 32, severed ties with her. “She hasn’t talked to me in, like, two years,” Caitlyn said. In another interview with Australia’s Today show in May, Caitlyn added that she hasn’t spoken to Kim “in a long time."

The Selfish author, 36, meanwhile, said that the chances are slim to none that her mother would ever speak to Caitlyn again. “Zero. No, one. No, I would say, two percent. And those are Kendall and Kylie,” Kim said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday, May 28. “That’s their percentage. All fair, I think."

