Their first Valentine’s Day! Prince Harry and his girlfriend, Meghan Markle, are spending the holiday together on another getaway, but the high-profile couple are keeping it low-key.

“Harry took her away somewhere in Wales for a romantic weekend,” an insider tells Us. “Tonight, she and Harry are staying in for Valentine’s.”

The Suits star, 35, has been staying at the British royal’s Kensington Palace home, Nottingham Cottage, since late December, except for her five-day mission trip to India in January. The couple most recently stepped out for dinner on Wednesday, February 1, at members-only club Soho House, the same spot where they were first introduced this past June. Other than the occasional under-the-radar date night, Harry, 32, and Markle have been “chilling and enjoying lazy days together,” an insider previously told Us.



Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Besides their first V Day together, the couple have checked off several important milestones in recent weeks. Markle was introduced to Harry’s sister-in-law, Duchess Kate, and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, on January 10 during a small get-together at Kensington Palace’s Apartment 1A. (She met Prince William back in November.) The meeting with Kate “went well” and “Meghan’s so happy she’s getting to know more of Harry’s nearest and dearest,” a source told Us.



Back in 2015, Markle wrote an essay on her lifestyle blog, The Tig, about what February 14 means to her. “I think you need to be your own Valentine,” she wrote. “I think you need to cook that beautiful dinner even when it’s just you, wear your favorite outfit, buy yourself some flowers and celebrate the self love that often gets muddled when we focus on what we don’t have.”

