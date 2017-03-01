Surprise cameo! Jenn Rubenstein was stunned when her dog, Bianca, popped up in the Oscar broadcast on Sunday, February 26, and it all came about in a very unlikely way.



Now's probably a good time to remind everyone about this dog that looks like Tilda Swinton. pic.twitter.com/PtpE8iX1MO — The Natidude (@TheNatidude) August 6, 2015

During Jimmy Kimmel’s "Mean Tweets" segment (which you can watch in the clip above), Tilda Swinton read out a tweet that compared her to Rubenstein’s pooch. "Now’s probably a good time to remind everyone about this dog that looks like Tilda Swinton,” the 56-year-old Oscar winner read.



However, it wasn’t Rubenstein who wrote the tweet. Bianca’s rise to the spotlight started back in August 2015, when Rubenstein was watching the Washington Nationals game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, she revealed in an essay she wrote for The Washington Post. The sports fan tweeted out a photo of the canine sitting on a couch and looking adorable. “rally bianca on her #nats blanket! #NatsRallyPets,” Rubenstein wrote.

Venturelli/WireImage

A popular Nationals Twitter fan account, @JWertsBeard, which has more than 20,000 followers, ended up retweeting the photo. Then another baseball fan, @TheNatidude, chimed in and joked, "Is that Tilda Swinton?” Later that evening, @TheNatidude made a side-by-side photo of Swinton and the look-alike dog, which was the tweet later read by the British actress.

“So this all came out of a call for Nats fans to help their team rally against the Diamondbacks, on a Tuesday night in August 2015, using pet photos,” Rubenstein wrote in The Washington Post on Monday, February 27. “I missed all the ‘Mean Tweets’ after that because I was shrieking in my living room. It was surreal; I had no warning, no way of expecting my dog would be on the Oscars. My phone kept buzzing.”

Rubenstein added that Bianca may have helped her team to a win. “For the record, the Nats did in fact rally and win that game on Aug. 4, 2015, 5-4. Bianca/Tilda says you’re welcome,” she wrote.

