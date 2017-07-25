Calling all Titanic fans! There’s now a (very small) chance you could dine with Jack and Rose when a date with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet is auctioned off at the actor’s annual charity gala.

The amazing prize will be up for grabs at DiCaprio’s Wednesday, July 26 event, which will be hosted in St. Tropez, France. In honor of the iconic film’s 20th anniversary, one lucky winner will get to spend time with the famous costars at a restaurant of their choosing in New York City in October or November.



Proceeds from the auction and gala will benefit a variety of charities, including the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which helps environmental causes. The in-demand dinner date will also go toward some causes close to Winslet’s heart: a GoFundMe campaign to support a British mother suffering from cancer and struggling to pay for treatments, as well as Winslet’s Golden Hat Foundation to assist families and children with autism and cancer.

DiCaprio and Winslet aren’t the only two celebs slated to attend the high-profile event. Lenny Kravitz will be performing, and stars such as Madonna, Cate Blanchett, Emma Stone, Marion Cotillard, Tom Hanks, Jared Leto, Penelope Cruz, Kate Hudson, Tobey Maguire and Uma Thurman will also attend.



Earlier this year, the Dressmaker actress told Jimmy Kimmel that she loves reuniting with the Wolf of Wall Street star. “People are always so excited to see Leo and myself in the same space, which at the end of the day, that’s so lovely,” she said. “It’s been 20 years, and people still get such a kick out of it. It’s really quite endearing. And we do laugh about it. We were giggling about it last night. People still get so overwhelmed with the Jack and Rose thing.”



She also admitted that Jack totally could have squeezed onto the door at the end of the movie. “I think he could have actually fitted on that bit of door,” she joked.

