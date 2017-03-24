Long live the twerk queen! Iggy Azalea’s latest music video, “Mo Bounce,” premiered on Youtube on Friday, March 24, and the title is pretty self-explanatory. You’ll see more bounce in this three-minute video than you’ve probably ever seen before.

The video stars a handful of twerk-tastic female dancers showing off their best moves – including two young girls who’ve already mastered Azalea’s sassy confidence. It also features plenty of bright lights and neon colors, as the dancers bounce through Hong Kong’s nightlife.

“Mo Bounce” is the second single off of Azalea’s upcoming album entitled “Digital Distortion.” The album, originally set for release last summer, was postponed when the singer-rapper decided to take some time off of music following her breakup with former fiancé Nick Young.

The split didn’t come as a surprise after Young admitted to cheating on the Australian-born star. “I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on the security footage,” Azalea tweeted in June of 2016.

As her first video back after a brief hiatus, Azalea definitely didn’t hold back. She pulled out all the stops: expensive cars, elaborate wardrobe choices and plenty of slow pans over her infamous booty. Check it out in the video above!

