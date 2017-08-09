Yes, this is real life. A giant, inflatable chicken with orange hair similar to President Donald Trump showed up near the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, August 9.

The 30-foot chicken was erected on the Ellipse, a park located south of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and north of the Washington Monument, to make a statement about Trump, 71, being a "weak and ineffective leader," balloon owner and documentary filmmaker Taran Singh Brar told USA Today.

"He's too afraid to release his tax returns, too afraid to stand up to [Russian President] Vladimir Putin and playing chicken with North Korea," he said.



Believe it or not, Brar secured permits for the balloon from the National Park Service and the Secret Service. "The tallest thing they usually allow on the Ellipse is the national Christmas tree," he told the outlet. "They gave me a waiver for the 30-foot chicken Don."

BREAKING: There's an inflatable chicken with Trump's hair behind the White House pic.twitter.com/CPzyHeAixA — Rebecca Shabad (@RebeccaShabad) August 9, 2017

There's an inflated chicken behind the White House, dressed as @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/dLVXRCs8j2 — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) August 9, 2017

The chicken is similar to the inflatable props that protestors used earlier this year at Tax Day March events across the country in an attempt to coax the president into releasing his tax returns. Trump was not at the White House on Wednesday to see the chicken because he is on a 17-day working vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Naturally, people were delighted by the sight of the chicken. "So a massive inflatable chicken showed up at the White House today. In 2017 America, this seems completely normal," one Twitter user wrote. Another added, "I think it's cute."

