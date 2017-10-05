Inside Ivanka Trump’s Everyday Life

For Ivanka Trump, the best part of waking up is breakfast with her family. She and husband Jared Kushner, 36, commit to sitting down with kids Arabella, 6, Joseph, 4, and Theodore, 18 months, “every morning,” the first daughter turned senior adviser, 35, reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, though she admits Kushner, an adviser in her father Donald’s presidential administration, “is taking his toast and running out the door.”

Post-meal, anything goes. “There is no typical day,” says Ivanka, who chatted with Us’ Managing Editor Jennifer Peros in Washington, D.C. September 28. “My husband has incredibly long hours, so I try to keep mine on a relative basis.”

For the former Trump Organization VP, that means waking at 5 a.m. “to get as much done” in the two hours before her kids get up. Then squeezing in more face time with her brood before bedtime. “I try to be there in the evenings and come back to work after the kids are asleep,” she explains. “When I get home late and tired, tiptoeing into their bedrooms and seeing these three healthy, lovely, sleeping kids, I feel very blessed.”

And her weekends are strictly for family. The observant Jew — she and Kushner observe the Sabbath every weekend by turning off their phones for 25 hours — tells Us she and her husband will do some work if needed, but mostly “we just try to be with each other.”

That means Saturday morning runs with Kushner (though Ivanka says her White House job forced her to “de-prioritize” fitness, they stick to their weekly jogs), and sightseeing time with her little ones.

“We’ll do picnics on Theodore Roosevelt Island,” she says, “I took my daughter to the Supreme Court to hear a case, we’ve gone to the Museum of African American History and Culture. I’m really trying to embrace Washington. It’s a great city.”

