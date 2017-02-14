9:43 p.m. – At the Universal Music Group party at the Theatre at Ace Hotel, Keith Urban sips water while listening to a female friend tell him how cute his daughter Sunday, 8, is.

10:05 p.m. – Katharine McPhee dances around the UMG party to The Weeknd’s “Starboy.”

10:30 p.m. – Ed Sheeran struggles to get in to Warner Music Group’s party at Milk Studios. After being stuck at the front, he leaves and says he’s heading to a different party.

10:45 p.m. – Katy Perry arrives at GQ and YouTube’s party at Chateau Marmont. She’s immediately told “you killed it tonight” and she says thank you.



10:53 p.m. – Perry continues to mill about the GQ/YouTube party while smoking out of her small black vape pen.

Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic

10:54 p.m. – Cute! At Warner’s party, Russell Wilson spots retired tennis star Martina Navratilova. He pretends to lob a football to her and she pretends to catch it. He beelines over to her, gives her a hug and tells Navratilova he wants to introduce her to his wife, Ciara.



11:05 p.m. – Nick Viall is at Republic Records' party at Catch L.A. He excitedly tells his friend, “The guy from Entourage is here,” in reference to Adrian Grenier.

11:41 p.m. – Bachelor Nation! Viall chats with Becca Tilley and JoJo Fletcher by the Catch entrance.

12:19 a.m. – Ouch! Chance the Rapper steps on a girl’s foot at Chateau Marmont and apologizes like a true gentleman, “I’m so sorry. That was mad disrespectful.”

1 a.m. – James Corden arrives at Republic Records' party and sits in a booth across from Stevie Wonder. Once “Ni**as in Paris” comes on, Corden leads in group in a sing-along, shouting and rapping every word.

1:39 a.m. – Rihanna dances with her friends at 1 Oak/Club Anti's party and smokes a blunt with her left hand.

2:56 a.m. – Hot! Wiz Khalifa and a mystery girl in a short black dress dance and kiss on the top of the booth seats at 1 Oak. To stay hydrated through the long night, Khalifa is sticking to Fiji water.

3:49 a.m. – Rihanna decides to call it a night and heads out of 1 Oak with her BFF, Melissa Forde.

