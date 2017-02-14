While no one could argue the Grammys themselves weren’t exciting (Adele’s flub! Beyoncé’s performance!), the real action began when the show ended. Us Weekly has the scoop on all the hottest parties — spying Katy Perry smoking her vape pen, Wiz Khalifa making out with a mystery girl and much more. Read on for a minute-by-minute breakdown of the night’s best bashes.
9:43 p.m. – At the Universal Music Group party at the Theatre at Ace Hotel, Keith Urban sips water while listening to a female friend tell him how cute his daughter Sunday, 8, is.
10:05 p.m. – Katharine McPhee dances around the UMG party to The Weeknd’s “Starboy.”
10:30 p.m. – Ed Sheeran struggles to get in to Warner Music Group’s party at Milk Studios. After being stuck at the front, he leaves and says he’s heading to a different party.
10:45 p.m. – Katy Perry arrives at GQ and YouTube’s party at Chateau Marmont. She’s immediately told “you killed it tonight” and she says thank you.
10:53 p.m. – Perry continues to mill about the GQ/YouTube party while smoking out of her small black vape pen.
10:54 p.m. – Cute! At Warner’s party, Russell Wilson spots retired tennis star Martina Navratilova. He pretends to lob a football to her and she pretends to catch it. He beelines over to her, gives her a hug and tells Navratilova he wants to introduce her to his wife, Ciara.
11:05 p.m. – Nick Viall is at Republic Records' party at Catch L.A. He excitedly tells his friend, “The guy from Entourage is here,” in reference to Adrian Grenier.
11:41 p.m. – Bachelor Nation! Viall chats with Becca Tilley and JoJo Fletcher by the Catch entrance.
12:19 a.m. – Ouch! Chance the Rapper steps on a girl’s foot at Chateau Marmont and apologizes like a true gentleman, “I’m so sorry. That was mad disrespectful.”
1 a.m. – James Corden arrives at Republic Records' party and sits in a booth across from Stevie Wonder. Once “Ni**as in Paris” comes on, Corden leads in group in a sing-along, shouting and rapping every word.
1:39 a.m. – Rihanna dances with her friends at 1 Oak/Club Anti's party and smokes a blunt with her left hand.
2:56 a.m. – Hot! Wiz Khalifa and a mystery girl in a short black dress dance and kiss on the top of the booth seats at 1 Oak. To stay hydrated through the long night, Khalifa is sticking to Fiji water.
3:49 a.m. – Rihanna decides to call it a night and heads out of 1 Oak with her BFF, Melissa Forde.
