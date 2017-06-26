Ba dum tss! Ireland Baldwin poked fun at her father Alec Baldwin's now-infamous 2007 voicemail, in which he called her a "rude, thoughtless little pig," during a speech at Spike TV's One Night Only event in New York City on Sunday, June 25.

"Hello, my name is Ireland, and I'm a Baldwin," the model, 21, said on stage at the Apollo Theater, where the actor, 59, was honored and roasted by his family, friends and costars. "Yes, I'm a member of that family. The Baldwins. ... I'm here to roast this big old ham I call my father."

Joking about the voicemail, Ireland continued, "Speaking of pigs, some of you may remember me as that 'thoughtless little pig' you read about. That was a decade ago, and my dad and I are in a much better place now. He would never say something like that. Because I'm 6'2" and I would kick his ass."

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Spike

The Los Angeles native explained that the headline-making voicemail "nearly killed" her father emotionally. "I wouldn't see my dad that upset ever again ... until I showed him my first tattoo. OK, my second tattoo. I couldn't show him where I got the first one," Ireland quipped before concluding, "I know you've heard this time and time again, but I really am proud to be your daughter, and I'm so happy to be here tonight. And I absolutely love and adore you."

Former President Bill Clinton, comedian Tracy Morgan and actor Robert De Niro were among the many A-listers who took the stage on Sunday night to roast the Saturday Night Live star, who apologized for his scathing voicemail during a Good Morning America interview in April. "My daughter, that's hurt her in a permanent way," he told George Stephanopoulos at the time.

Alec shares Ireland with Kim Basinger. The former couple were married from 1993 to 2002.

One Night Only: Alec Baldwin airs on Spike TV on Sunday, July 9, at 9 p.m. ET.

