Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attend "The Place Beyond The Pines" premiere during the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 7, 2012 in Toronto, Canada. Credit: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

Will Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes finally make their awards show red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Oscars on Sunday, February 26?



One source tells Us Weekly that Gosling, who is nominated for Best Actor for his performance in La La Land, won’t be bringing his ladylove, while another insider maintains that Gosling doesn’t plan on attending the event solo.

Although it’s unclear if the Notebook hunk, 36, will bring Mendes, 42, to the awards show, he’ll likely give her a shoutout if he wins his first-ever Oscar.

While accepting the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role in La La Land last month, Gosling gushed about the Hitch actress in his acceptance speech.



“I would like to try to thank one person properly and say while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” he said, referring to Mendes and her late brother, Juan Carlos Mendez, who passed away in April 2016. “If she hadn't have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So, sweetheart, thank you. To my daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, I love you.”

The low-key couple met on the set of 2012's The Place Beyond the Pines and welcomed Esmeralda, 2, in 2014 and Amada, 9 months, in April.



