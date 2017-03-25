Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, moved into their rented home in Washington, D.C.'s posh Kalorama neighborhood just two months ago, but neighbors are already complaining about the couple's large security presence and parking issues.

"It has been a three-ring circus from the day that they've moved in," Marietta Robinson, who lives across the street, told the Associated Press. "They've completely ruined the neighborhood."

Several Kalorama residents claim that ever since Trump, 35, Kushner, 36, and their three children, Arabella, 5, Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 11 months, settled into the area in January, it has been nearly impossible to find parking on the already-crowded street. Members of the Secret Service follow the family everywhere they go and block part of the road with their vans. Some locals also claim the couple appear to ignore the trash pickup schedule and always leave garbage bags sitting on the curb.



"This is the adult child of the president," Robinson told The Washington Post, referring to Ivanka's father, President Donald Trump. "Sometimes there are 10 cars out there. ... They've completely taken over the whole street — as if they have the authority!"

The AP noted that locals are no stranger to VIP neighbors. Former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama and their daughters, Malia, 18, and Sasha, 15, have lived in the area since he left office. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also recently purchased homes in Kalorama. However, none of the A-listers have faced the barrage of complaints that the handbag designer and her husband have.



"Maybe some of the upset has to do with politics a little," neighborhood commissioner Ellen Goldstein told the outlet. "I couldn't say for sure, but I know that people don't seem to be upset about Tillerson's situation. It's much less intrusive."

A Secret Service spokeswoman, Nicole Mainor, told the AP that members of the agency met with neighbors and city officials on Friday, March 24, to address concerns about parking and other disruptions.

When asked to comment on the complaints, Ivanka, via her aide, told the AP: "We love the neighborhood and our family has received an incredibly gracious welcome from our neighbors."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!