Covering all bases. Ivanka Trump and Michelle Obama planned to have a quick phone call but ended up speaking for an hour recently, President-elect Donald Trump revealed during a Wednesday, January 18, interview with Fox & Friends. See what he said in the video above!

“Melania’s spent time with Michelle, which was great, and Ivanka the other day spoke to her,” the 70-year-old real estate mogul said on the show. “The conversation was going to be a quick conversation. It lasted an hour. And they got along great.”



The FLOTUS, 53, previously sat down to tea with Trump’s wife, 46-year-old Melania Trump, at the White House after his November win, at the same time that Trump met President Obama for the first time. But as Us Weekly reports in its new issue, Ivanka, 35, will be taking on the role as “Donald’s closest adviser” while Melania remains in New York City with son Barron.



Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“He looks to Ivanka for advice and consultation on almost everything,” a close Ivanka insider told Us. Added family friend and Avenue magazine columnist R. Couri Hay, “Donald made the best deal for his daughter. The boys get the multibillion-dollar company, and Ivanka gets Washington.”

Ivanka and her family — husband Jared Kushner and their children Arabella, 5, Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 9 months — will be moving to Washington, D.C. to be closer to the President-elect. (Kushner, 36, will play a formal role as a senior advisor to Trump.) Melania, meanwhile, will stay behind in NYC with 10-year-old Barron as he finishes the school year.



In the interview on Wednesday, Trump also confirmed that Ivanka, her brothers Donald Jr., 39, and Eric, 33, and half-sister Tiffany, 23, will all be staying at the White House the night of Friday’s inauguration, in accordance with “tradition.”

“It’ll be very exciting,” the former Apprentice host said of having his whole family with him on inauguration night. “There’s something about that building, that’s just … every time you walk in there’s just something so incredible about the White House.”



Calling the Obamas “absolutely nice,” Trump revealed that his first order of business when he steps behind the podium will be to thank the outgoing president and his family for their help with the transition.

“I’m just thanking President Obama, I’m thanking his very lovely wife, because they have been so gracious,” he said. “We’re going to have a tremendous turnout. It’s gonna be — from what I’m hearing — it’s gonna be astronomical.”

