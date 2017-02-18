Ivanka Trump attends the 2016 Forbes Women's Summit in New York, New York (May 12, 2016). Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Ivanka Trump's perfume topped the bestseller list on Amazon's beauty section on Saturday, February 18, despite consumer boycotts.

Sales for 35-year-old businesswoman's self-titled perfume were so high that the product took the top two beauty spots, as of Saturday afternoon. A 3.4-ounce bottle of the eau de parfum spray ($34.99) landed at No. 1, while a roll-on version ($15) followed close behind at No. 2.

The e-commerce website describes the perfume as "an alluring and feminine floral Oriental" that is a "symbol of strength in grace and beauty." The scent features notes of bergamot, pepper, apple, pineapple, jasmine, peach blossom, rose cedar wood, patchouli, amber and vanilla.

Amazon's bestsellers are "based on Amazon.com sales and are updated hourly," according to the site.

The top comments on the products' Amazon pages call the perfume the "best scent on the market for the money" and praise its "beautiful, gentle and ladylike" aroma. Other commenters were more political when writing their reviews. "Has a fascist, demigauge [sic], racist smell to it...scent may have been motivated by daddy," one user wrote. Another added, "Terrible scent. Smells like communism."



The news of the first daughter's successful sales follows the recent boycotts surrounding her fashion line. Critics of President Donald Trump recently started the #GrabYourWallets campaign, which seeks to boycott all brands associated with the family's name. Meanwhile, several major retailers, including Nordstrom and T.J. Maxx, have either completely pulled Ivanka's clothing and accessories off their shelves or stopped promoting the items.

