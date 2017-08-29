Baby on board! Jack Osbourne’s wife, Lisa, announced they’re expecting their third child in a funny Instagram post.



“Literally ate the biggest burrito ever,” the 30-year-old cake decorator wrote in a Monday, August 28 selfie flaunting her baby bump in a tight floral dress alongside her 31-year-old husband.



The couple told Us Weekly in May that they weren’t planning on having more kids anytime soon.



Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS

“I do [want more kids],” Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s son told Us on May 31. “Lisa is kind of just like, ‘Let's pump the brakes a little.’ Cause you know, Lisa started Fancy Sprinkles, she's kind of very occupied.”

“So if we did have other kids, it wouldn't be for a while,” his wife added. But the couple, who wed in 2012, love being parents and making memories as a family.

“At the end of the day when your number's up, it doesn't matter how much money you have, how famous you are, how many pieces of art you have, whatever. None of that matters,” Osbourne explained to Us. “All that matters is the memories that you shared with people, and for me, I like to say I'm in the business of making memories with my kids, that's it and that's kind of what we're trying to do."



The former MTV reality star was diagnosed with MS in 2012 and is working on the “You Don’t Know Jack About MS” campaign with Teva Pharmaceuticals. “I don't like taking days for granted,” Osbourne shared. “I don't like wasting time because there's so much uncertainty around MS … you can go to bed feeling as healthy as you've ever been and wake up the next morning with symptoms, so knowing that and having that kind of card in my hand, it's like alright, I always feel like I have to seize every day to it's fullest and as a result we end up doing a lot of fun things.”

The Osbournes have two daughters together: Pearl, 5, and Andy, 2.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!