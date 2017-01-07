Jaimie Alexander, Blindspot's recovering amnesia victim, goes down memory lane by sharing 25 things you may not know about her in this week’s issue of Us Weekly. Don’t forget to tune in to see Alexander, 32, as tattoo-covered Jane Doe Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

1. My nickname is “Mousie” because I love cheese.

2. I didn’t learn how to swim until I was 31.

3. I have a motorcycle driver’s license and a Harley-Davidson Iron 883 to go with it.

4. I hate the color pink.

5. I helped my friend’s fiancé (now husband) propose by working with him to create a fake photo shoot for myself, and then flew across the country to attend the wedding.

6. I love to take road trips. This summer I even took one to Maine for a weekend by myself.

7. I’ve broken the toes on my left foot six times.

8. My wrestling weight class in high school was 128 pounds.

9. For the life of me, I cannot seem to keep a houseplant alive.

10. I like to eat for my blood type as much as possible, which means I exclude very specific foods from my diet.

11. I accidentally cursed on live television while presenting at the 2016 Golden Globes.

12. I had an olive skin tone as a child; people didn’t believe I was Irish. I’m now very fair-skinned, so it’s weird to look back at old photos!

13. Anthony Hopkins and his lovely wife, Stella, took care of me when I was injured on 2013’s Thor: The Dark World.

14. Before my career took off, I almost moved back to Texas to open a bakery/coffeehouse.

15. If I weren’t an actress, I’d be a chef.

16. I had surgery when I was little, and they could have removed a nodule that is the cause of my raspy voice, but my mom opted not to let them do it because she wanted me to be able to decide for myself.

17. I once wore Kelly Ripa’s underwear. I was a guest on her talk show and realized moments before going on stage that you could see my striped pair through my skirt!

18. I kissed an alligator on the mouth at a friend’s Christmas party. Yeah, it was a real alligator.

19. I do a really good Chewbacca noise.

20. My mom has her own brand of spices and seasonings called Valerie’s Thyme that she sells at the local farmers’ market in Grapevine, Texas.

21. I love to sit by a fireplace.

22. People sometimes mistake me for Ruby Rose when I have all my Blindspot tattoos on.

23. I once waited on Leonardo DiCaprio at a restaurant. He was really nice.

24. My drink of choice is Blanton’s bourbon — neat.

25. I’m allergic to shellfish and honeydew melon.

