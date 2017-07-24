Jake Paul is leaving his Disney Channel days behind him.

The social media star, 20, and the network mutually decided to part ways following his two-season starring stint on the series, Bizaardvark.

“We’ve mutually agreed that Jake Paul will leave his role,” a Disney Channel spokesperson tells Us in a statement on July 24. “On behalf of the production company, the cast and crew, we thank Jake for his good work on the TV series for the past 18 months and extend our best wishes to him.”

Paul, who played Dirk Mann on Bizaardvark, took to Twitter on Saturday, July 22, to address his departure to his nearly two million followers, explaining his plans to focus on more “adult acting roles.”

“Being part of the Disney family for the past two years was incredible and a dream come true,” the YouTuber wrote. “I love my cast mates and will continue to support Disney but I have outgrown the channel and feel its time to move forward in my career.”

Paul recently made news during a KTLA broadcast in Los Angeles in which his neighbors complained about street stunts and noise disturbances. The actor lives with a group of friends, who call themselves Team 10. They film daily vlogs for their respective YouTube channels.

“It’s terrible, it’s a bad situation and I feel bad for [my neighbors], but there’s nothing we can do,” Paul told the cameras outside his Beverly Grove home on July 17. “Jake Paulers are the strongest army out there."

The former Disney star was also sharing his personal address with fans, according to the oulet. During the on-air segment, he climbed the news van and made fun of the reporter’s shoes.

A video of the report has garnered more than 800,000 views on YouTube.

Rapper/producer Diplo was vocal about his detest for the actor, tweeting on Saturday, July 22, “getting shot sounds better than having to watch another one of his videos by accident… the gunshot wound can heal over time, no doctor can make me un-learn that jake paul exists, its a permanent injury.”

The network didn’t comment on whether the viral news segment was a factor in its decision to part ways with the 20-year-old.

