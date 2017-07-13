James Woods is standing by his controversial comments that insinuated a young “gender creative” boy would grow up to murder his parents after the actor faced strong criticism from Neil Patrick Harris and others on social media.



The Casino star, 70, defended his remarks in a series of tweets on Wednesday, July 12. “Using one’s child as a social justice propaganda doll is tantamount to child abuse. This is not about homophobia. Nice try though,” he wrote. “For the record I have supported human rights of all stripes and persuasions, colors, creeds, choices and preferences my entire life. Period.”

He added that kids may bully others who are different. “Some children can be ruthlessly cruel to children who are simply different in any way,” he tweeted. "I humbly suggest making your child a target is unwise."

Woods continued to slam those who called him homophobic for his views. "I spent my entire adult life in the New York theatre scene, kids. I have more gay friends than Liberace. So let’s stop the homophobia train,” he tweeted. "I’m old enough to remember the agony friends suffered for being different. Being wrongly accused of anything is vile.”

He concluded his defense by tweeting, “And of course the final word on all of this is that I frankly don’t give a s--t what anybody thinks about me."

As previously reported, the Once Upon a Time in America actor tweeted a photo on Sunday, July 9, of a 10-year-old boy and his family celebrating at a recent Pride Parade with the parents holding signs that say “I [love] my gender creative son!” and “My son wears dresses & makeup … get over it!!” Woods wrote, “This is sweet. Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you’ve done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage.”

Harris, 44, blasted Woods for the tweet. “Utterly ignorant and classless, Mr. Woods. I’m friends with this family,” the How I Met Your Mother alum wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, July 11. “You know not of what you speak, and should be ashamed of yourself."

