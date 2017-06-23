Jamie Foxx: Dating at Age 49 Is ‘Tough’

Jamie Foxx opened up about his love life during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Thursday, June 22. The Oscar winner told the talk-show host that he finds it more difficult to date as he’s gotten older.

"It's tough out there. I am getting older but people think I am younger," he explained. "I was at a club the other night and a group of girls shouted my name. I was like, 'Hey, what's up?' and they said, 'We go to school with your daughter!' You have to be so careful."

"When I was asked the other day by a 20-something girl how old I was, she looked at me as though 49 was a terminal disease,” added Foxx, who is the dad of Corinne Foxx, 23.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The singer clearly doesn’t have it that bad: Foxx has been linked to Katie Holmes since 2013.

As previously reported, the uber private couple, who recently vacationed together in Paris and have yet to confirm their relationship, are ready to go public with their romance.

"To make it impossible to get photo evidence that they are together, they traveled in cars with tinted windows and took secret back elevators," an insider previously told Us of how the actors kept their romance on the down-low. "They had it down to a science."

“Katie is tired of playing the hiding game,” another source told Us, adding that Holmes and Foxx are planning to “go out to dinner more.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!