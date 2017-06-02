Jamie Foxx is the latest star weighing in on Kathy Griffin's controversial Donald Trump photo shoot. The Sleepless actor opened up about the situation while attending the launch party for Prive Revaux luxury sunglasses in L.A. on Thursday, June 1.

"Listen, as comedians, sometimes you do go beyond, past the line. I still love Kathy Griffin. She went past the line, she'll pay for it in the way she pays for it, and we'll go out and we'll laugh with her again," Foxx, 49, told Entertainment Tonight.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Tasia Wells/WireImage

"Don't kill the comedian. There's a lot of people out here doing really bad things and every time a comedian says anything, says something about peanuts, [people say], 'You're peanut-shaming!' [A comedian] says something about dolphins [people say], 'Oh my god, you're a dolphin-shamer,'" he continued. "We're the comics, we're entertainers, we don't mean any harm."

As previously reported, photos of Griffin, 56, holding a bloody decapitated head that resembled POTUS, 70, were released on May 30. She quickly faced backlash and was fired from her cohosting duties on CNN's New Year's Eve special.

"It's not the comedian's fault for everything that's going wrong, man. Trust me," Foxx added to ET. "The world is filled with people that mean you harm and we sit and we give them a pass. So I know she made her mistake or whatever, and we're all going to make mistakes, but you need us, man, because we're there to make you laugh."

Griffin apologized for her actions in an Instagram video. Like Foxx, Jim Carrey has also come to her defense during the fallout.

"I think it is the job of a comedian to cross the line at all times — because that line is not real," Carrey, 55, told ET on Wednesday. "If you step out into that spotlight and you're doing the crazy things that [Trump is] doing, we're the last line of defense. And really, the comedians are the last voice of truth in this whole thing. It's impossible to get away from it."

