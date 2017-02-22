Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter, Maddie, is back to her favorite sports following her terrifying accident. The country singer posted a video of the 8-year-old playing basketball on Tuesday, February 21.

"1st Basketball practice today #Godisgood,” the proud mom, 25, captioned the Instagram post.

Earlier this month, Maddie was seriously injured after her ATV flipped over into a pond on February 5. She was submerged underwater for a few minutes before she was taken to a nearby hospital in New Orleans and placed in critical condition.

"Because she was strapped in, they couldn’t get her out immediately. Rescue workers had to get her out," a source told Us Weekly at the time. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office added to Us that Maddie was trying to avoid driving over a drainage ditch when the accident occurred.

"The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes. Within seconds the child's mother, stepfather and other family members reached the pond, dove in and attempted to rescue the child to no avail," the sheriff's report said. "The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV's safety netting."

Two days later, the first grader woke up and began speaking. She was released from the hospital on February 10. "So grateful that Maddie was able to go home today… it’s truly a miracle," Britney Spears wrote of her niece via Instagram. "Our prayers were heard, and they were answered! Thank you so much for all of your love and support this week. My family appreciates it more than you will ever know."

The Zoey 101 alum welcomed Maddie in 2008 with ex-fiance Casey Aldridge. She went on to marry boyfriend Jamie Watson in New Orleans in March 2014.

Back in June, Jamie Lynn opened up about motherhood during an interview with the Today show. "There's a lot of surprises," she said. "The biggest thing for me is the sense of purpose I have every day when I get up. No matter what it is, whether it's taking her to school or doing something like this today, there's just a different motivation behind what I'm doing."

