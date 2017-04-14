Trying to keep hope alive? Janet Jackson's estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana, has a message of love to the singer on his website.

The Qatari billionaire, 42, has a section titled "Love" on his website, which features a picture of the "Nasty" singer, 50, along with a heartfelt declaration.

"To the most beautiful person in the world, thank you for your divine love, your eternal support and for being my best friend," the message reads. "I love you so much, inshallah we will be together in the Great Forever x"

And on the title page of his website, which E! reports has recently been changed, he has posted a quote from the Quran that hints at their recent split.

"You shall most certainly be tried in your possessions and in your persons; and indeed you shall hear many hurtful things from those to whom revelation was granted before your time, as well as from those who have come to ascribe divinity to other beings beside Allah," the scripture quote reads. "But if you remain patient in adversity and conscious of Him — this, behold, is something to set one's heart upon. — 3:186."

Venturelli/WireImage.com

As Us Weekly reported on April 8, the couple split just three months after the Grammy winner gave birth to their first child, a son named Eissa.

A source told Us that the pair, who wed in 2012, had different lifestyles.

"Wissam wanted a wife who stuck more with Muslim traditions," the source close to Jackson told Us. "Even before the baby was born, they clashed and butted heads a lot."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!