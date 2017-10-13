Jason Momoa is apologizing for a vulgar joke he made about sexual assault during a 2011 San Diego Comic-Con panel.

I APOLOGISE Aloha j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 12, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

A recently resurfaced video shows the Game of Thrones actor joking about his character, Khal Drogo, assaulting women onscreen. “As far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that genre because there are so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it,” the actor said. “And rape beautiful women.”

Courtesy of HBO

Amid recent backlash for the comment, the actor took to his Instagram account to apologize. “I awoke in Australia to the justified reactions by many people to a distasteful joke I made years ago in Hall H for which I am sorry,” Momoa wrote on Thursday, October 12. “I am still severely disappointed in myself at the insensitivity of my remarks that day. I know my sincerest apology now won’t take away those hurtful words. Rape and sexual harassment can reach anyone and I have seen first hand its painful torment among members of my own family and friends.”

He added: “I made a truly tasteless comment. It is unacceptable and I sincerely apologize with a heavy heart for the words I said.”

The apology comes amid Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault scandal. As previously reported, the former studio head is seeking treatment for sex addiction following The New York Times and The New Yorker publishing investigative pieces that detail several accounts of alleged sexual harassment and abuse spanning decades. While Weinstein has denied rape allegations, many celebrities including Rose McGowan, Cara Delevingne and Kate Beckinsale, among others, have come forward with their own stories of being sexually harassed or assaulted by Weinstein.

