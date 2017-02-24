His lips are zipped. Teen Mom 2’s Javi Marroquin seemingly reacted via Twitter to ex-wife Kailyn Lowry’s pregnancy. Asked by fans about his former spouse’s baby news, the U.S. airman said that he isn’t dishing about it.

“lol y’all aren’t getting anything from me!” Marroquin — who shares son Lincoln, 3, with Lowry, 24 — tweeted on Thursday, February 23. “It will all play out.”

According to the young dad of one, he is concentrating on fatherhood, fitness and his career. “I’m focused on Lincoln, work and CrossFit,” he added. “Ask me questions about that.”

Incidentally, Marroquin then took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of his son sleeping, accompanied by a touching caption. “My son, Follow your dreams,” he wrote. “I'll pick up the pieces for you. Love, your daddy.”

My son, Follow your dreams I'll pick up the pieces for you Love, your daddy A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Feb 23, 2017 at 5:41pm PST

The Delaware resident’s posts came on the same day Lowry — who is also mom of Isaac, 7, with ex Jo Rivera — revealed that she is expecting her third child with a partner who has yet to be revealed.

The MTV starlet, who finalized her divorce from Marroquin in December, opened up about expanding her family in a Friday morning blog post, admitting, “I know this isn’t an ideal situation.”

"I'm sad that I should have known that people in my life would sell me out before I was ready. Like any normal person, I want it to be a happy time,” she wrote. “I wanted this to be a private time so I could be excited while not getting chased by paparazzi and bothered with crazy headlines.”

Lowry also insisted that her latest pregnancy was planned. "Please know this was a choice I made. I already know some won't agree but I've been showered with support by the ones I love since I found out. Why did I wait? I've had a lot of health complications leading up to this pregnancy and I was not ready to release such private information on my own just yet being that I am so high risk with this pregnancy,” the 16 and Pregnant alum — who previously suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage, as documented on season 7 of TM2 — continued. “I didn’t want to announce just to have another miscarriage and suffer through another grief."

