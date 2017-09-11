Jef Holm may be skipping over The Bachelor on his DVR this year. The Bachelorette alum slammed his ex pal and the season 22 lead Arie Luyendyk Jr. via Twitter last week.

Holm and Luyendyk Jr., 35, both appeared on Emily Maynard's season 8 of The Bachelorette in 2012. Maynard, 31, gave her final rose to Holm while the race car driver was the runner-up.

ony DiMaio/startraksphoto.com; Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

Holm first appeared to take a dig at Luyendyk Jr. shortly after he was announced as the new Bachelor on Good Morning America on Wednesday, September 7. "Oh the stories I could tell…" he tweeted. He'd go on to reply to one of Mike Fleiss' tweets.

I've actually never even been inside a sorority house. As for him...I stopped being friends with him years ago because he's disgusting — j e f h o l m (@jefholm) September 7, 2017

"This is by far the most positive reaction we've ever had to announcing the new #thebachelor... Thank you, #BachelorNation!" the Bachelor creator wrote.

Holm quipped: "I'd rather see a double bachelor."

But there's more. Holm also added his two cents after @RealitySteve wrote that it was the "most positive reaction the Bachelor has ever had." Under the comments section, a follower claimed that Holm was "wing-manning" for Luyendyk Jr. in sorority houses back in the day.

"I've actually never even been inside a sorority house," Holm wrote. "As for him...I stopped being friends with him years ago because he's disgusting."

Maynard, meanwhile, had nothing but positive things to say about Luyendyk Jr.'s next chapter. (She and Holm ended their engagement in October 2012.) "I can't think of a better person to be The Bachelor than Arie and I've been hoping this day would come since Season 8 ended!" she exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement on September 7. "He's a gentleman through and through and all the girls on his season are lucky to have him."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!