Not her fault. ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy defended Khloé Kardashian after Cleveland Cavaliers fans blamed her for her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s performance on Friday, June 9. The famed basketball coach called the criticism and so-called “Kardashian curse” low-rent.

“I’ve noticed a lot, in this series, the debate about why Tristan Thompson has not played well,” Van Gundy said during Friday’s NBA Finals Game 4 against the Golden State Warriors. “And he hasn’t played well. But the debate about whether his significant other, Khloé Kardashian, and the ‘Kardashian curse’ is the reason, to me, is downright low-rent.”

Van Gundy explained that other NBA stars' poor performances weren't blamed on their significant others.

“My thing is this: When LeBron James struggled in 2011 in those Finals, did we say it was his significant other that caused him to not succeed? Or last year with Steph Curry, was it Steph Curry’s wife, when he didn’t play up to standard? No,” Van Gundy said. “This Kardashian-shaming is because she’s an easy target. ... And I don’t know her or her family, but I do know this: She deserves an apology for anybody who participated in that type of debate.”

Kardashian, who was previously married to disgraced Lakers star Lamar Odom, was in attendance at the game with her mom, Kris Jenner, and sister Kourtney. The Cavaliers ended up winning Friday's game, but had lost to the Warriors the prior three games. Thompson scored only five points during Friday’s game.

Game 5 kicks off on Monday, June 12, at 9 p.m. ET.



